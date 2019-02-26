Dubai: Signing up for the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Nol Plus loyalty programme has got easier as the RTA added the service to its mobile app on Tuesday.
The programme entitles Nol cardholders to earn points, which can be used in payment for public transport fares together with fees for paid parking zones, entering public parks and Etihad Museum along with purchases from retail outlets.
There are two types of Nol cards, silver and blue, and the loyalty programme covers both. However, the personalised blue cardholders will earn one point per dirham spent via Nol card, while the non-personalised silver card holders will earn one point per two dirhams spent.
According to the RTA, 27,000 commuters have signed up for the loyalty programme since its launch in October last year.