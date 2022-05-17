Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority on Tuesday revealed the start of installing an experimental system to monitor the behaviour of school bus drivers.
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said the system is characterised by providing immediate and automatic alerts without human intervention through a light panel to the driver when the system detects any situation that calls for alerting the driver, such as sudden acceleration, dangerous turns, hard braking and other wrong behaviours of drivers.
Al Jallaf added that the system contributes to raising the traffic safety awareness of drivers, enhancing safe driving behaviour on the roads and raising the level of security and safety of school buses. The system was installed on 10 school buses during a trial period, and based on the analysis of the results of the trail phase, the system will be rolled out on all school buses in Ajman.
Additional condition
Al Jallaf said a study will be conducted to implement psychological tests for school bus drivers as an additional condition for obtaining a permit to practice school transport activity, to ensure that school students are in safe hands during their transportation.
The authority, through its vision ‘Safe, sustainable and advanced transport’, pointed out that safety of students is a responsibility of everyone, including drivers, government and educational institutions, and other road users, where awareness must be continuously reinforced to protect students from road accidents as a result of recklessness of some drivers.