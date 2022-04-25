For some young students, the idea of studying abroad means meeting different cultures, having new experiences and gaining an internationally recognised qualification. However, for others, choosing where to study can also mean looking at the longer-term goal.
“Students tend to choose study destinations depending upon their intention, whether they wish to settle down in the country or return home. Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are the favourite destinations for students, with Canada and Australia taking precedence due to their migration policies,” says Mansi Kumar Gaba, Manager – Immigration Consulting, Cosmos Immigration.
“If the students are looking for the option to settle down abroad, then Canada has the highest demand as it awards high points for Canadian education and experience while applying for permanent residency.”
Whatever the end goal, according to Gaba, students are opting for specific courses.
“Current top trends for students across the UAE are Management, Engineering, Business Economics, IT Systems, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics,” says Gaba.
It is thought that the number of students choosing to study abroad will continue to rise with a growth of approximately 10 per cent annually over the coming years. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projects that the international student population could reach 8 million by 2025, substantial growth compared to 5 million in 2014.
While Canada, the UK, the US and Australia tend to be among the top destinations for students to study, recent research from the money transfer platform Remitly.com found that Canada was the country most googled for by prospective students from across 164 countries.
With so many opportunities for young people to choose from, including the latest career paths, whilst also securing a stable environment to live in, it can be expected that studying abroad will continue to gain momentum for generations to come.