As the pandemic dust settles and school operations across the region return to normal, iCademy Middle East, the region’s only KHDA-licensed and NEASC-accredited online school continues to attract new families. According to numerous surveys, parents flocked to the American online school to save money and because of the school’s reputation as a stable and structured online education system. Many students who joined during the pandemic have decided to stay.
Sara Constantine, an American education administrator, moved her two school-aged children to iCademy Middle East during the Covid lockdown. “I researched iCademy and felt it was the best option for my family during the pandemic. It has been an amazing experience. My children are getting a world-class education and they love it! We have decided to stay with iCademy Middle East for the long term.”
Based on student enrolment projections for 2022-23, many families share Sara Constantine’s experience. “We are leveraging our highly advanced education technology to reimagine education and make it fit into the lifestyle of a 21st century student. Elite athletes can devote more time to their sport because they won’t be confined to a classroom for 32 hours per week. Homeschooling parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing their children’s education will be recognised and accepted across the globe,” says Jeffrey Smith, Director of School Partnerships, iCademy Middle East.
Reham Zia, a 2019 graduate of iCademy Middle East and Senior at Southern New Hampshire University, describes how iCademy prepared her for university success. “My education was never limited at iCademy. Some of my most vital academic and life skills were taught during my years as a student there. The ability to take additional and advanced courses was the biggest plus. It prepared me for my double degrees and work-life ahead.”