Ahmed Abellah, an Egyptian pharmacist, says that taking COVID-19 vaccine jab at the comfort of his home in Arabian Ranches was a wonderful experience. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai residents can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine jabs from the comfort for their homes.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has allowed Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre, a Dubai-based home nursing company, to launch the initiative as part of its strategy to provide more options to residents to get themselves inoculated against the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, DHA also launched a WhatsApp service to book appointments for vaccination. Currently, only Dubai visa holders are eligible to get the home vaccine service.

“We offer 24x7 service all over Dubai, including Hatta. Anyone can call us and we will be at their home with our qualified staff in the shortest possible time,” Hassan Latif, managing director of Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre, told Gulf News.

He said that his company has been providing home COVID-19 PCR testing service since last year. “We conduct around 300 PCR tests every day and have the capacity to inoculate a similar number of people with COVID-19 vaccines at their homes or offices,” he added.

A step ahead

“We at Vital Zone come a step ahead in giving the community this facility of home vaccination on a single call. We are truly trusted as our authorisation with Dubai Healthcare authorities allow us to get you vaccinated at your home within Dubai in the shortest possible time,” said Latif.

The company, currently, offers Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine with the approval of DHA. “Our DHA licensed medical attendants administer the vaccine, so you can have confidence that all conventions identified with the vaccine are rigorously followed and checked,” Latif added. Latif explained that his company also offered other services, including doctors on call and nursing care at home.

Wonderul service

Speaking to Gulf News, Ahmed Adbellah, who, along with his wife, got vaccine jabs at his home in Arabian Ranches, said that he was very pleased with this new service. “I was waiting for this kind of a service in Dubai as the emirate always comes up with innovative ideas. I am not the kind of person to go out with my wife and wait in queues during the pandemic. I believe this is a wonderful service offered in Dubai. The whole process of booking the appointment to get the vaccine jab was very smooth and comfortable,” said Abdellah who works as a pharmacist in Dubai.

Latif, meanwhile, said that the company has special vehicles and approved medical refrigeration boxes to handle and transport vaccines in hot weather conditions.

Doctor on call

“We also offer 15-day emergency service to our clients after they take the vaccine. They can talk to our ‘doctor on call’ in case they have any health issues after taking the vaccine,” he said. He added that the companies in Dubai can also benefit from this service. “We also provide COVID-19 vaccinations to employees at the comfort of their offices without any hassle of going out,” he added. Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre is an institute with the goal to provide home nursing care services to their patients in times of need.

“We have a team of professionals who specialise in major health-care categories. Each health-care professional that we deploy undergoes a thorough background check and training, which prepares them for every client they would serve in Dubai,” Latif concluded.

According to latest data, UAE has so far administered more than 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, the UAE moved to the top of the global rankings for vaccination rates with more than 120 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per 100 people. The country is on its way to inoculate all its residents in 2021.

Various vaccination options available in the UAE

COVID-19 vaccines are available all across the UAE, at medical health centres operated by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Seha and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

How to get vaccines at home

Those who want to book appointment from the comfort of their homes can call Vital Zone Home Healthcare Centre on 80084825. The vaccine is given free, but the company charges a nominal administrative fee, ranging from Dh120 to Dh250, depending upon the number of persons getting vaccine jabs on each home or office visit.

On WhatsApp

DHA has recently launched a 24x7 WhatsApp hotline. Users need to add 800342 to their phone contacts to book an appointment.

How can I book a vaccine appointment?

To book an appointment with MoHAP, you need to call the ministry’s hotline on 80011111.

To book an appointment with Seha, you can download the Seha app, which is available in Apple and Android app stores. Simply select which location you wish to receive the vaccine at and provide your Emirates ID details to book an appointment.

To book an appointment with DHA, you can either download the DHA app, which is available in Apple and Android app stores, or call the DHA hotline on 800342.

Which vaccines are available in the UAE?

* Sinopharm

* Pfizer-BioNTech

* Oxford-AstraZeneca