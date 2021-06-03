1 of 20
Palestinians from Zawaraa family hold candles as they sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza May 25, 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 20
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 20
Palestinians sit inside their damaged house following Israeli-Palestinian truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 20
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 20
Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 20
A Palestinian man sits in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 20
A Palestinian woman cooks amid the rubble of her house in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 20
alestinians sit near the ruins of a building destroyed in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 20
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 20
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 20
A barber works amid rubble of his shop in Gaza City.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 20
A Palestinian woman carries a child near houses destroyed in the northern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 20
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed in Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 20
A Palestinian woman carries her child amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
15 of 20
Palestinians sit near houses destroyed in the northern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
16 of 20
A Palestinian from Zawaraa family holds a candle near a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
17 of 20
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed in Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
18 of 20
A Palestinian boy sits in a tree near a building destroyed in the northern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: REUTERS
19 of 20
Palestinians from Zawaraa family sit near candles in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
20 of 20
A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS