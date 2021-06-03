1 of 8
When we talk about fitness, who is the first person that springs to mind? Might it be a Bollywood star? On-screen and off-screen, Bollywood celebrities have become the embodiment of fitness, encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Today is World Bicycle Day 2021, a day dedicated to encouraging people to ride their bikes. Take a cue from these Bollywood stars and start pedaling your way to fitness.
Dia Mirza, a UN Goodwill Ambassador who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, is using her platform for good. She has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for “more cycling trails” as she shared vintage photos of herself riding a bike on World Bicycle Day on Twitter.
Actress Kajol shared a cycle-related throwback in the form of a clip from her 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to wish her followers on social media on World Bicycle Day. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her and co-star Shah Rukh cycling while filming the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’, and eventually falling flat on her face while riding the bicycle. She reportedly had bruised her knee and lost her memory for a while. “And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too,” wrote Kajol with a rolling eye emoji and the hashtag #WorldBicycleDay.
On the streets of Bandra, Mumbai, Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan have been seen riding bicycles. The ‘Dabaang’ actor recently posted a photo of himself riding a Being Human Electric Cycle BH12. The actor sometimes likes to cycle to his shooting location.
Ranbir Kapoor is another Bollywood star who is frequently photographed by paparazzi while riding his bike around Mumbai’s streets.
Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. The star earlier released a video of himself pedaling on the empty lanes of Jaisalmer without using his hands. “I’m feeling liberated like you’ve never felt before!! Cycling No-handed through the desolate roads of Jaisalmer, I’m working my #Core. Life is about balance and stability, therefore please don’t try this on the roads, as functional as it may be,” he wrote.
Janhvi Kapoor has taken up cycling to stay in shape during the lockdown. She was seen cycling with her sister Khushi Kapoor around the streets of Mumbai. The actress recently chastised the paparazzi for failing to maintain social distance while on a quick bicycle tour in Lokhandwala.
Sara Ali Khan is another actress who enjoys cycling. The activity appears to be an important part of her exercise regimen, and she gets the most out of it when she’s joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
