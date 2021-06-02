1 of 11
The wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen on display at an exhibition entitled 'Royal Style in the Making' at Kensington Palace in London. Princess Diana's ivory taffeta gown was intricately embroidered with sequins, frilled lace, and 10,000 pearls and remained one of the most iconic royal gowns.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following their wedding at St. Pauls Cathedral, June 29, 1981.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 11
The exhibition, which opens to visitors on Thursday and runs until January 2, 2022, explores the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
A journalist stands next to the wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Royal Style in the Making will feature never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers, set alongside examples of the stylish ensembles created for Princess Diana, the Queen and the Queen Mother.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
Items from the design process of the wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel are displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
A Georgian style dress worn by Princess Margaret, the sister of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, to a charity costume ball in 1964 and created by theatre designer Oliver Messel is displayed at the exhibition.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
Archive material from 1981 from the Emanuel Atelier workshop is seen on display.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
An evening dress worn by Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother designed by Norman Hartnell is seen on display at an exhibition entitled 'Royal Style in the Making' at Kensington Palace.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
A dress and jacket that Princess Diana changed into on her wedding day made by designer David Sassoon.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 11
Prototype shoes for the ones Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wore at her wedding are displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London.
Image Credit: AP