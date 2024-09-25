Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned about the dangers of malicious ads infiltrating trusted websites, urging users to stay vigilant.

The council explained that many websites rely on digital ad companies to display ads, which can sometimes expose users to risks such as malware, data theft, and fraud.

Malicious ads pose several threats, including malware infections that occur when pop-up windows install harmful software without users’ knowledge. They can also lead to data breaches, where security flaws allow the theft of personal information. Some pop-ups may even direct users to fraudulent schemes disguised as technical support services.

What to do

To protect themselves, the council recommended three key steps: enabling pop-up blockers, avoiding suspicious ads, and not clicking on unfamiliar pop-ups. It also stressed the importance of regularly updating software to patch security vulnerabilities, using ad-blocking software, and conducting regular malware scans.

Protect your phones

In a related warning, the council addressed mobile phone hacking and data theft, reminding users that “your phone is your personal vault — don’t leave it unprotected.” With phones holding digital identity data and financial records, users should stay vigilant while browsing the internet, the Council said.

It advised regularly updating browsers, using HTTPS protocols, avoiding unsecured public Wi-Fi, and clearing cache memory. It also highlighted the risks of phishing attempts and warned that hacking could expose sensitive data stored on devices. Through its social media accounts, the council offered tips for safe internet browsing, such as using secure browsers, avoiding suspicious links, and ensuring websites use secure protocols.

‘Single wrong click’

The council also cautioned against the dangers of unsafe internet browsing, emphasising that a single wrong click could lead to severe consequences, urging users to remain cautious to protect themselves from online threats.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, chairman of the Cybersecurity Council, emphasised the growing role of cognitive AI in transforming daily life for individuals and companies through innovative solutions. He stressed the importance of ensuring top-level cybersecurity to protect the use of such technologies.

Recently, Google released emergency security updates for its Chrome browser to address security vulnerabilities. The Cybersecurity Council recommended that users update their Chrome browser to the latest version provided by Google and share this information with various partners and stakeholders.

Measures for companies

In August, the Cybersecurity Council warned of fraudulent activities that companies may face, leading to financial losses and data theft due to inadequate protective measures for sensitive data. It urged businesses to safeguard their financial stability by implementing three key security measures: strengthening login mechanisms with multi-factor authentication and strong passwords, ensuring sensitive data is shared through encrypted channels, and securing all sensitive information with proper encryption.

The council noted that weak passwords often lead to data breaches, exposing documents and sensitive information to risk. Unauthorised access can result in financial losses from fraudulent activities. The Council called for the adoption of encryption and secure sharing practices to minimise these risks. Additionally, the Council stressed that sharing sensitive data in an unsecured manner could result in leaks, advising the use of encrypted channels for all sensitive communications.

Referencing data breaches over the past decade, which affected more than 3 billion accounts, including some of the largest global companies, the Council highlighted the critical need to protect sensitive documents and personal data. These incidents underscore the urgency of preventing unauthorised access and safeguarding privacy.

Abu Dhabi hosts Cognitive AI event