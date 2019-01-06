Danny Saldanha, 40, Indian is a devout fan of the Golden Sands buildings in Bur Dubai. He has lived in one of them for straight seven years with no plans to shift anywhere else. And why should he? Rents have remained the same for the last two years for him. “I pay Dh93,000 per annum rent for a two-bedroom pad. My lease is up for renewal in May and I am positive I can negotiate a better price with my landlord. People who have moved into similar sized apartments in the Golden Sands building are renting for lower rates. Rents are definitely on the downward trend. What I have also seen is that rental prices are way lower than the benchmark set up by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera),” said Saldanha who lives in the apartment with his wife and daughter.