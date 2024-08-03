The first-time winner who has been buying Big Tickets for the past two years, works as a technical consultant in Abu Dhabi. He purchased his winning ticket online, using Big Ticket’s buy 2 get 1 free promotion, along with a group of four friends. As luck would have it, it was the free ticket that brought Tushar great fortune.

Excited by his win, Tushar says he has yet to decide what he will do with his share of the winnings. When asked if he had any parting words for customers of Big Ticket who continue to try their hand every month, he said: “Be honest with yourself and what you want out life and life will give it to you.”

Next draw

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on 3rd September.

Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000. The upcoming live draw will be live-streamed on Big Ticket’s Facebook page, Instagram page, and YouTube channel at 2:30pm GST.