Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the Taqdeer Award has announced the completion of the evaluation processes for companies and distinguished workers to receive the Award in its fifth cycle for the year 2022.

The management of the award, the first of its kind in the world to honour distinguished workers and companies, revealed that the number of companies in the final stages to compete for winning the Award has reached 396 out of a total of more than 5,000 companies operating in various economic sectors, including contracting companies, factories, free zones, services, mechanical and other domains.

The management said preparations are underway to organise a grand honouring ceremony wherein the names of distinguished winners — companies and workers- will be revealed.

It will be held on November 29 at the Rashid Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, after its approval by the Award’s Judging Committee, which in turn submits it to Sheikh Hamdan for final approval.

Building better relationships

Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said the Award has raised the number of strategic partnerships with the government agencies in the emirate to 13 compared to four earlier and the number of incentives has risen to 60 compared to 32 in the previous session.

In addition, more than 160,000 blue-collar workers have been granted special discount cards that provide them with the opportunity to save millions of dirhams annually through special discounts offered by more than 70 establishments in Dubai.

Bin Suroor said: “The award has come a long way in promoting and building the best relations between the employers and workers, guaranteeing the rights of both parties towards each other, and raising the levels of happiness and job loyalty and performance to an unprecedented level, all enhancing Dubai’s reputation as the best city to live and work.”

He praised the support of government agencies in Dubai through their incentives to distinguished companies and workers. He also praised the support provided by sponsors from the private sector which enabled the Award to go places in its current session.

Unique rating system

Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Ismail, secretary-general of the Taqdeer Award, said the evaluation system of the Award is the first of its kind in the world that relies on the methodology of Artificial Intelligence not only in terms of evaluation processes but also in terms of retrieving information and giving evaluation reports to companies and their performance levels at the click of a button.

He added: “The honouring ceremony will be unique in every sense of the word and will reflect the volume of appreciation offered by the Award to encourage companies and workers to achieve more distinction on the way to building the best relations between the two parties.”

Government strategic partners

The Award concluded strategic partnerships with 13 government agencies namely, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Customs, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dubai Civil Defense Corporation.

