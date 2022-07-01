Dubai: Taqdeer Awards and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance knowledge and develop the academic competencies of employees in the labour sector in Dubai.
The deal allows distinguished winners of the award and their children who wish to complete their university studies to benefit from special discounts provided by RIT Dubai for university studies, post-graduate studies, vocational training, development and professional academic programmes. This is in line with the Dubai government’s strategy at improving its level of cooperation with universities and other educational institutions in the country.
The MoU had been signed by Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA-Dubai) and Taqdeer Awards; and Dr Yousef Al-Assaf, president of RIT Dubai, a satellite campus of RIT New York.
Giving opportunities
Taqdeer Award is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Obaid said: “The agreement is another achievement by us to improve the academic competencies of the workers who won the award, giving them opportunities to upgrade capabilities to carry out their work to the fullest.”
Al-Assaf added: “Any university is measured by the impact its graduates create in developing their communities and societies. RIT Dubai will collaborate with Taqdeer Awards to support all distinguished employees and dependents not only financially, but also by giving them access to the premises where they can work on their ideas, create prototypes and even test their projects.”
He continued: “We would like to hone the skills of those individuals and empower them to contribute to developing their organisations and societies and in the long run help in diversifying the economy of the UAE.”