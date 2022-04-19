Dubai: Labourers with inspiring stories and individuals who achieved remarkable success–from being promoted to supervisory and executive positions, to overcoming personal crises and obstacles to have better lives – were honoured by Taqdeer Award under its ‘I Found Myself’ initiative.

“‘I Found Myself’ programme television series succeeded in presenting 15 inspiring stories of personalities showcasing the reality of Dubai’s labour community and the individuals who achieved remarkable success. The programme addressed the notable work mechanism of labour-intensive companies in the emirate, and the extensive attention they pay to their workers to enhance their work environment,” noted Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award.

He added: “The ‘I Found Myself’ initiative highlighted the importance of perseverance and determination to change the reality and make the man an example for others with a success story to be cherished by generations.”

Bin Suroor continued: “We were able to convey the success story of 15 distinguished local and global personalities to the widest numbers of viewers who watched it on Dubai TV, Sama Dubai and Dubai One. They praised the idea of the initiative and its key role in enhancing the image of Dubai and the UAE as the best place to live and work and also as a city that provides decent livelihoods and contributes towards creating a bright future for every diligent person looking forward to a better future for himself and his family.”

Ahmed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV at Dubai Media Incorporated, said: “The distinguished stories were accompanied by dramatic scenes describing the stages of positive change for the heroes of the episodes. The objectives of the Taqdeer Award have been relaying to the world with its lofty message about excellence in the labour sector and conveying a true image of the labour community in Dubai whose members enjoy security, safety and prosperity.

Best relations with workers

Bin Suroor meanwhile called upon all companies interested in enhancing their reputation and opening a new page in their record of successes, to work on building the best relations with their workers for the interests of both parties.