Sharjah: Speedy intervention by the specialised teams of Sharjah Police General Command and Civil Defence helped prevent a truck from being completely burned on Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road towards Dubai amid dense fog in the early hours of Tuesday. There were no reports of any injuries.

Major Abdullah Al Mandhari, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said at 4.40am, the Central Operations Room of the General Command received a report about a large truck in flames on Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road in the direction to Dubai. Upon receiving the report, traffic patrols, Civil Defence and National Ambulance Service rushed to the spot. Traffic in the area was regulated immediately to prevent a major congestion. The dense fog at the time of the incident made rescue operations quite challenging. The fire had struck the front of the truck and the vehicle was moved from the road, even as personnel from the National Ambulance team attended to the truck driver.

Major Al Mandhari said an investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the fire. Major Al Mandhari also revealed that there were no major accidents in Sharjah during the morning hours recently, which have seen dense fog on most internal and external roads in the emirate.