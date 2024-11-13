Sharjah: The Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee has announced its programme of events and celebrations to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

The programme will run from November 21 to December 2, featuring headline events that celebrate the UAE’s achievements and heritage across the emirate’s key cultural and tourist sites.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee, said: “Union Day (Eid Al Etihad) reaffirms our national identity as a truly global country that champions the value of tolerance. Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities taking place in Sharjah to celebrate the achievements resulting from the vision and ambition of our leadership and the determination and resilience of our people.”

He added: “The anniversary of the Emirates’ union (Eid Al Itihad) is a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to the nation and its leadership. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to strengthening the UAE’s standing as a leading global destination for tourism, investment, and living, as well as a beacon of progress and prosperity.”

Sharjah National Park

From November 21 to December 2, there will be artistic and entertainment performances, competitions, and educational workshops with participation from government departments and local authorities.

Al Dhaid City

A national march will take place on November 27 starting from the Grand Mosque and ending at Al Dhaid Fort, featuring participation from government entities and school students. From November 28 to December 1 the festivities will include folklore performances.

Al Bataeh

Celebrations will run from November 28 to 30 with an emphasis on heritage, national identity and allegiance to the nation. Activities will include a traditional folk parade with participation from government agencies, local residents, schools, and arts groups. There will also be horse and classic car parades, and folklore performances.

The “Union Bus” will tour residential areas to distribute flags and National Day gifts. In addition, there will be traditional art showcases and children’s entertainment in local parks over the three days.

Mleiha

There will be various activities on November 21 at the Heritage Village, starting with a national march, folklore performances, a play and competitions, culminating in a communal dinner.

A special heritage area will showcase a Bedouin tent, and feature a dedicated space for local families to display their products for free as well as an area for government institutions to present their services to the public. There will also be a children’s play area free of charge.

Kalba

Kalba will host celebratory events from November 23 to 25, including a national march, the Kalba Operetta, a classic car parade, traditional games and sports activities.

Wadi Al Helo

Celebrations in Wadi Al Helo will take place on November 24 and will include folk performances, poetry sessions and awards.

Khorfakkan

Khorfakkan’s celebrations will run from November 22 to 24 in the outdoor plaza of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre. The programme will feature art workshops, activities for children, and traditional performances, beginning with the national anthem and followed by poetry recitals, school performances, and a performance by the Al Mazyood military band. The festivities will conclude with a musical folk performance and a series of competitions.

The amphitheatre will also host events for local family businesses, a youth council discussion, a section for the little merchant, a robotics segment, and a cultural platform for children, youth, and senior citizens.

On December 1, Khorfakkan amphitheater will host a Musical Evening featuring a prominent artist. The proceeds of these musical evenings will go to The Big Heart Foundation to support children, vulnerable people and families in need around the world.

Dibba Al Hisn

Events in Dibba Al Hisn will take place on November 23, beginning with a public march at 4pm, followed by folklore performances, a national operetta, and other activities organized by the Sharjah Union Day Celebration Committee including the national anthem and poetry recitals. After the Maghrib prayer, the national operetta will continue with poetry, folk, and military segments.

Al Madam

Al Madam will host events on November 22, including heritage performances, children’s activities, poetry sessions and evening entertainment including fireworks.

Al Hamriyah

Al Hamriyah’s celebrations will be held on November 27 and 28 at Al Hamriyah Beach Park and Creek. Events on November 27 will begin with the national anthem in the park, followed by a march along the Al Hamriyah Beach walkway under the theme ‘A Nation’s Journey’. Traditional segments, artistic displays, and a poetry recital will also feature.

The programme will include folk songs, interactive workshops for children organized by Al Hamriyah Municipality and government entities, and an entertainment session for senior citizens in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, concluding with a communal dinner.