Dubai: Using a new app, Emirates' passengers can start making travel plans in sync with the COVID-19 requirements from various governments.
The Dubai carrier has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be among the first airlines to trial IATA Travel Pass. The platform will allow Emirates passengers to create a 'digital passport' to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination. They will also be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.
Phase 1 testing
Prior to a full rollout, Emirates will implement Phase One in Dubai for the validation of COVID-19 PCR tests before departure. In this initial phase, expected to begin in April, Emirates customers travelling from Dubai will be able to share their COVID-19 test status directly with the airline even before reaching the airport through the app, which will then auto-populate the details on the check-in system.
"While international travel remains as safe as ever, there are new protocols and travel requirements with the current global pandemic," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer. "We have worked with IATA on this innovative solution to simplify and digitally transmit the information that is required by countries and governments into our airline systems, in a secure and efficient manner."