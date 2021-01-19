Abu Dhabi: One motorist died and eight others were injured in a 19 vehicle pile-up on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi Police said the accident took place between heavy and light vehicles in Al Mafraq area, which was caused by low road visibility due to heavy fog.
“The deceased was identified as an Asian, and eight motorists were left with injuries,” said police in a statement.
Road conditions were significantly harsh on Tuesday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that affected the majority of areas in the country. The preliminary police report indicated that motorists failed to maintain an adequate distance between each other, which led to the multi-car crash.
Abu Dhabi Police called for motorists to exercise caution while driving and not to be distracted on the road, especially during the early morning, when fog is heavily present.