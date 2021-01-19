Morning fog at Jumeirah Lakes Tower Dubai Image Credit: Genny George/Gulf News reader

UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as thick fog once again engulfed Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.

Don’t forget your sweaters as the temperature across the UAE is expected to dip further. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 5.8°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 7.00 am.

The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 10.00am,” today.

The Abu Dhabi police has also announced reduction of speed limit to 80km/hr on Mohammed bin Rashid and Maktoum bin Rashid (Abu Dhabi-Dubai) road and Abu Dhabi- Al Ain road.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that fog and mist can be expected in the UAE during the coming days.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): “Temperature tend slight to decrease mildly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains.”

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 24 and 27°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 08-14°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions.

The skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.