Dubai: Dense monster fog enveloped UAE on Sunday
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Thick fog in Sharjah today. Police issue warning as many minor accidents were reported during morning rush hours.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dubai: Buildings in the Dubai skyline were enveloped by dense 'monster' fog on Sunday
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Dubai: Fog enveloped UAE on Sunday and amotorists were warned to drive carefully and slowly
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
"Spectacular view" of Sharjah Corniche.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Commuters across the UAE encountered heavy fog on the roads in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Sharjah Police through its social media platform called to be extra cautious as fog formation caused low visibility on streets leading into and within the city.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
With temperatures dropping, Sharjah residents pulled out their winter wear to get warm and cozy while exploring the city during chilly morning.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Foggy morning in Dubai: NCM warned of poor visibility conditions across UAE
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Fog in Dubai: NCM issued red and yellow level fog alerts on Sunday
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki/Gulf News