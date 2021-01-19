Sharjah: Surveillance cameras will be installed in Sharjah Taxi cabs this year, officials announced on Tuesday.
The cameras will first be installed in a number of Sharjah Taxi vehicles during an experimental phase and then in all its fleet of 1,300 vehicles.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Buraimi, Executive Director, Sharjah Taxi, said: “Sharjah Taxi is constantly striving to improve and develop services provided in the taxi sector, whilst adhering to the highest driving standards and professional and ethical behaviour. The comfort and safety of both our customers and drivers is always our highest priority. The new cameras provide high resolution and clarity which contributes to assessing the level of service and motivating our drivers to provide unsurpassed service to customers.”
In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Al Buraimi said Sharjah Taxi continues with its set of precautionary measures, such as daily sterilisation of the fleet, the requirement of drivers to wear masks and gloves, and the providing of clean masks and gloves for all passengers. Every car is also equipped with a sanitiser container, and cars are sterilized after every use.
Sharjah Taxi has a fleet of 1,300 vehicles, including 100 vehicles for the central and eastern regions, 200 vehicles for Sharjah International Airport, 20 women’s only taxis, 130 family friendly taxis, and limousines. Vehicles for people of determination are also available, equipped with all of the necessary equipment.