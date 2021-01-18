1 of 15
Artists perform during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is a cultural event held every year in Al Wathba. Named in honour of the UAE’s founding father, the annual festival celebrates the UAE’s culture, traditions and heritage.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors can experience Emirati culture through art, crafts, food and performances throughout the festival.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The family friendly event has plenty to offer culture lovers.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The fountain and laser show is always a crowd favourite at the Shaikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors enjoy a varied cultural shopping experience at the Shaikh Zayed Festival. In addition, the grand pavilions offer live displays of Emirati traditions and showcase landmarks, taking visitors on a voyage back in time to the history of the UAE.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The Sheikh Zayed Festival is organised every winter at Al Wathba.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
While the focus remains on Emirati culture, the venue is divided into a series of 30 national pavilions where traders offer thousands of items for sale, from rich honey to winter clothing, from toys and traditional handicrafts.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Artists perform at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A colourful central fountain captivates visitors every half hour in the evening, as does a fireworks display at 10pm every Friday.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Traditional performances are held regularly at various country pavilions, including a magic and entertainment show for children.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Children enjoy themselves at the VR gaming area at the Shaikh Zayed Festival.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors get the chance to enjoy food from many parts for the world at the Festival.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors don’t miss the chance to take a few pictures at the Shaikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Apart from the kiosks and shops, there is a dedicated zone for amusement park rides and children’s play.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News