Produced by the UAE Government Media Office, 'Beautiful UAE', the song, features Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis and the UAE Choir. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new song titled Beautiful UAE will be released soon to celebrate the country’s major tourist and cultural attractions, in line with the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign.

Produced by the UAE Government Media Office, the song features Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis and the UAE Choir. Beautiful UAE (Helwa Al Emarat in Arabic) is written by Anwar AlMushiri, composed by Ahmed Al Hermi and has been recorded at Studio Alwatan.

Majid Al Mohandis

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently approved the UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism, under which, the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ was the first to be launched as a federal tourism campaign. The campaign will run for 45 days, in collaboration with local tourism entities. It is led by the Ministry of Economy and supported by the UAE Government Media Office. The campaign will boost local tourism across the seven emirates and the song celebrates the UAE’s major attractions and invites the public to discover its hidden gems.

Unique and diverse attractions

Ahmed Al Hermi

Al Mohandis noted: “The UAE is unique in many ways. It is a global destination for tourists across the world and home to more than 190 nationalities. Its diverse attractions and landmarks that blend tradition with modernity and cater to all kinds of interests have garnered worldwide admiration. Beautiful UAE highlights the distinctive features across the UAE to encourage people to rediscover its magic,” he added.

Anwar AlMushiri

The song is only available in Arabic. AlMushiri said the lyrics provide a tourist guide for listeners and cover the country’s landmarks from beaches and deserts to mountains and valleys. “The song narrates the values that the UAE has long been associated with — hospitality, tolerance and generosity. We invite people to enjoy the UAE’s natural treasures and landmarks.”

Composer Al Hermi added: “It’s our honour to be part of the new song, inspired by the UAE’s nature, history and values.”

Winter tourism and sports