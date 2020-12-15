Part of the one million pills seized by Sharjah Police Operation Flash Power Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Nine members of a drug trafficking gang have been arrested in a well-planned operation dubbed Flash Power, Sharjah Police announced on Tuesday.

The operation managed to net more than a million narcotic tablets after the gang was arrested within 12 hours of receiving a tip-off.

According to Sharjah Police, Flash Power resulted in the arrest of nine Asians and the seizure of one million tablets of the drug “Senex” worth Dh15 million.

Lt Col Majid Al Asem, Director of the Department of Drug Enforcement, said that the department had received a tip-off about an organised gang which possessed a large quantity of narcotic pills with the intention of distributing them to a group of promoters in less than 24 hours. Although they used fake identities in their communication, vigilant anti-drug officers with their expertise managed to trap them and arrest them.

“A special team was formed to track the gang members and bust them. The team managed to arrested all of them at the same time within 12 hours. Police identified their whereabouts and based on available information, set up a plan to ambush the gang. Due legal procedures were followed. The gang’s whereabouts were arrived at in coordinated with a number of anti-drug agencies in the countr,” the official said.

When the suspects were interrogatd, they confessed to promoting the narcotic tablets and storing them in different emiratesahead of the sales.

The suspects have been referred to Public Prosecution.

Lt Col Al Asem explained that the Drug Control Department of Sharjah Police General Command has the capacity and competence to follow up and uncover this kind of crime, making arrests possible regardless of their location. The security services extend to every corner of the country.

He praised the cooperation and coordination between the anti-narcotic agencies in the country in acting upon drug smuggling cases in record time. Sharjah Police will spare no effort to ensure the safety of the public, the official added.