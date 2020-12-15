A team from RAK Police rescued nine people who were stranded in Wadi Naqab. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Nine people of Arab and Asian origin have been rescued in Ras Al Khaimah after they were stuck in Wadi Naqab for one day. The Rescue operation were carried out by personnel from the ambulance and rescue section of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, with help from some of the residents.

Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that a report was received at Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room, stating that there were nine people stranded in Wadi Naqab. Immediately, a specialised rescue team adept at handling operations in mountainous areas was formed, headed by Captain Abdullah Jassim Al Zaabi, the acting head of the Ambulance and Rescue Department. Soon, the location of the site was ascertained and the rescue team was dispatched to the spot. The search operation started around midnight and continued until the early hours of the next day, but no one could be found due to the ruggedness of the area.

He added that a resident of Wadi Naqab guided the rescue team on foot because there was no motorable road in the hilly area. Finally, after a 13-hour search, the hikers were found — exhausted and famished. They were soon provided with all possible help and handed over to the national ambulance team. Medical examinations were conducted on the hikers.

Brigadier Al Hamidi has appealed to members of the public to contact the police and inform them about their mountain trips before heading out. He stressed the need to avoid visiting rugged areas in order to ensure their safety. He thanked the people of Wadi Naqab for their contribution to the search operation.