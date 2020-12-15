Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse has come in for praise from one of its long-standing patrons, Emirates, ahead of the airline’s annual sponsorship of the entire six-race card on Friday.
All six races will carry the name of the UAE’s award-winning airline — including the feature, 1,200m Conditions event for three-year-olds.
Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference that was held at the Jebel Ali Racecourse on Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid Bin Jamal bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Emirates Sales Manager, expressed his happiness that Emirates continues to support racecourse’s activities through its sponsorship of Friday’s races the banner of Jumeirah meeting.
“Jebel Ali Racecourse has been famous for hosting a large number of fans before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled all sporting activities around the world and in our country,” he said. “However, Emirates is confident that through the live broadcast of the races through the Dubai Racing Channel and all digital platforms, fans can get to watch the thrilling races.”
He reiterated that Emirates has long been associated with sport in general and horse racing in particular, be it in Dubai or around the world. Emirates has sponsored the Dubai World Cup, one of the richest and most prestigious horse races in the world since 1996, and has also sponsored many major races within the country and around the world. “Emirates Airlines continues its efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as an important commercial and tourist destination by supporting these activities,” he said.
Sheikh Rashid also thanked Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, and founder of Jebel Ali Racecourse, for giving the Airline the opportunity to sponsor the prestigious events at the racecourse.
Replying to a question about the impact that COVID-19 has had on Emirates Airlines’ sponsorship of equestrian activities, Sheikh Rashid stressed that Emirates is resolutely committed to its sponsorship of sports activities.
He said that the Airline is rapidly recovering from the impact that the pandemic has had on the airline industry under the guidance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group. “We have begun to open many lines again, and we seek to return all our standard operations soon, God willing,” he said. The press conference was also attended by Shareef Al Halawani, General Manager Jebel Ali Racecourse and Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) representative, Yasi Mabrouk.