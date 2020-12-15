All six races at Friday’s meeting will be held under the airline’s brand names

Sheikh Rashid Bin Jamal bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Emirates Sales Manager, with Shareef Al Halawani, Jebel Ali Racecourse General Manager and Yasir Mabrouk, ERA representative. Image Credit: Courtesy Abdullah Khalifa/DHRIC

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse has come in for praise from one of its long-standing patrons, Emirates, ahead of the airline’s annual sponsorship of the entire six-race card on Friday.

All six races will carry the name of the UAE’s award-winning airline — including the feature, 1,200m Conditions event for three-year-olds.

Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference that was held at the Jebel Ali Racecourse on Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid Bin Jamal bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Emirates Sales Manager, expressed his happiness that Emirates continues to support racecourse’s activities through its sponsorship of Friday’s races the banner of Jumeirah meeting.

“Jebel Ali Racecourse has been famous for hosting a large number of fans before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled all sporting activities around the world and in our country,” he said. “However, Emirates is confident that through the live broadcast of the races through the Dubai Racing Channel and all digital platforms, fans can get to watch the thrilling races.”

He reiterated that Emirates has long been associated with sport in general and horse racing in particular, be it in Dubai or around the world. Emirates has sponsored the Dubai World Cup, one of the richest and most prestigious horse races in the world since 1996, and has also sponsored many major races within the country and around the world. “Emirates Airlines continues its efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as an important commercial and tourist destination by supporting these activities,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid also thanked Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, and founder of Jebel Ali Racecourse, for giving the Airline the opportunity to sponsor the prestigious events at the racecourse.

Replying to a question about the impact that COVID-19 has had on Emirates Airlines’ sponsorship of equestrian activities, Sheikh Rashid stressed that Emirates is resolutely committed to its sponsorship of sports activities.