Dubai: Dubai Duty Free will offer a special 25 per cent discount on a wide range of products over three days starting from December 18 until 20 to mark its 37th anniversary celebration. The discount offer will be available for all departing, transiting and arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport (DIA).
The offer begins midnight December 17 and ends midnight of December 20. The offer will also extend to DDF’s home delivery service, available for UAE residents.
Commenting on the anniversary day plans, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “The DDF anniversary promotion is traditionally a highly anticipated event with travelers choosing to travel on the days when the 25 per cent discount is offered. While shopping with us may look a little different right now, we are as committed as ever to marking this anniversary celebration and to thank our customers, whether in person or online, for shopping with us.”
The promotion applies to major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, confectionary and leather goods with the exclusion of certain categories such as gold, electronics and select fashion brands. The three-day discount offer also extends to DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.
Travelling customers can avail of this offer online by using DDF’s click and collect service to pre-order their goods before travelling for collection and purchase on the anniversary dates.
As part of the anniversary celebration, DDF will also conduct two Millennium Millionaire draws and Finest Surprise draw on the anniversary day December 20.