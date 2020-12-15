Dubai: A six-year-old boy has overcome his fear of the police after receiving a surprise home visit and gifts from the Dubai Police.
Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of Dubai Police General Department of Community Happiness, said an Arab family had approached Dubai Police and sought their assistance to help their child overcome fear of policemen and change the child’s negative perception about the force.
“We dispatched a team from the Security Awareness Department that was accompanied policewoman mascot ‘Amna’ to entertain the little boy. We also gifted him with a tailored police uniform and took him on a ride around his neighbourhood in one of Dubai Police’s luxury patrol cars,” he explained.
“Dubai Police, as per their community happiness strategy, have always been available to attend to the public’s needs. We spread happiness and promote a positive image of police officers who stand for fairness and justice. It is of great importance to us that members of the society trust and contact us whenever they need our help, especially children,” Col Al Mansouri underlined.
The child’s family, meanwhile, expressed its gratitude to Dubai Police for their prompt response and gifts. They also expressed their appreciation for the crucial role played by Dubai Police in ensuring the safety and happiness of all residents.