Dubai: A team of Syrian expatriates were the toast of their compatriots at Al Nasr Sports Club as they defeated Team Serbia to win the Dubai Community Basketball Cup.
Organised by Jam Sports Academy in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the Syrian side were cheered on by their fans and the Syrian Consul General as they defeated Serbia 70-55 in the final of the eight-team men’s tournament that also featured teams representing the Philippines, India, Lebanon, Turkey, France and Sri Lanka.
Syria picked up the cream of the individual awards as well, with Amer Al Sati winning the Most Valuable Player and Humam Karkukli the Best Coach. The Syrian captain Tarek Al Husari, meanwhile, was adjudged the Ideal Player of the tournament.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Syria had defeated India 85-63, while Serbia had prevailed 66-52 over the Philippines. The Indians later defeated the Philippines in the third-place play-off.
With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, DSC has been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community, providing them with an opportunity to compete in their favourite sports in a fun-filled environment, and encouraging them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.
The council has also been working with and encouraging partners in the private sector to join its community initiatives and support the wise leadership’s vision of turning Dubai into one of the most physically active places on the planet, and creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
MVP: Amer Al Sati (Syria)
Best scorer: Aristide Mendi (France)
Best rebounder: Sidheek Razak (India)
Best assist: Ron Sanchez (Philippines)
Best 3-points shooter: Archie Croz (Philippines)
Best stealer: Albert Zeinon (Lebanon)
Best sportsmanship: Hisham Smires (France)
Best coach: Humam Karkukli (Syria)
Best manager: Charlen (Philippines)