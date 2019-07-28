Sharjah: Sharjah police have settled 2,269 financial disputes in the first half of 2019 without cases having to go to court, an official said on Sunday.

The police have returned more than Dh115 million as part of its ‘Reconciliation is Good’ initiative.

Brigadier Khalifa Klandar, director of police stations department in Sharjah police, said that when creditors file a police report, the station calls the other party to try to convince them to pay, giving them a time frame to do so.