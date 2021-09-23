Sharjah: Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, announced the launch of a new platform called ‘Smart Inspection Gateway’ that aims to promote training of vehicle technicians. The platform aims to train and equip vehicle testers in the technical department.
Lt Col Mohammed Al Mehrizi, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, and Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, a representative of Sahab Smart Solutions, attended the meeting.
Lt Col Al Kay revealed the nature of the training programme that involves reviewing the most important standards for vehicle inspection, safe work methods and safety systems in the field of vehicle inspection.
At the end of the programme, all trainees will earn a licence issued by the Sharjah Police General Command, in coordination with Sharjah Economic Development Department and other authorities involved in the vehicle inspection system.