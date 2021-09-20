Sharjah: A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Sharjah for allegedly abusing a woman on Tik Tok.
The woman in her 20s was live on TikTok when she received the threat. She subsequently lodged a complaint with Sharjah Public Prosecution who issued an arrest warrant against the abuser. Within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, Sharjah Police arrested him. He was subsequently released on bail.
Sharjah Public Prosecution, which is investigating the case, warned community members agaianst misusing the social media to avoid legal action.
According to Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012, Article 16, anyone found guilty of the above can be punished with imprisonment for a period of two years and a fine of Dh250,000-Dh500,000 or either of these two penalties if a computer network or information technology means is used to extort or threaten another person to force them to engage in or prevent them from engaging in a certain act. The punishment goes up to imprisonment for up to 10 years if the subject of threat commits a felony or engages in immoral matters.