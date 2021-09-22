Dubai: A traveller who was caught with more than 2kg of Cocaine at Dubai International Airport was sentenced to ten years in jail, to be followed by deportation.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 37-year-old defendant told Dubai Customs inspectors, who suspected his luggage, that they would have to pay for the damages if they break open his bag.
An official agreed to the condition and broke the bag open to find the drugs hidden inside.
“We saw an unusual thickness inside the bag. As he [the defendant] refused to open the bag, we told him that we would break open the bottom of the bag as we suspected that there was some illegal substance inside. He still refused to let us open the bag and told me that I would have pay the price of the bag as compensation if we break it open,” said an Emirati inspector on record.
The official found four black wraps inside the bag containing cocaine.
“He claimed that a friend had given him the bag to deliver it to another person in Dubai,” added the inspector.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling 2.1kg of Cocaine.
The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.