Photos: Dubai-based travel photographer shares pictures of stunning safari animals in Kenya and Tanzania, Africa
Rico X. captures these photos of Lions, Cheetahs, Zebras, Elephants, Vultures, Wildebeests
Male lion chilling in the grass. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Early morning Lioness takes her cubs for a walk. Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Beautiful lion’s mane. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Lioness plays with young cubs from the pride. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Male lion chilling in the grass. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A herd of elephants crossing the open plains in Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Solo Elephant. Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Two young elephants. Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A dazzle (group of Zebra) walking in the dusty afternoon conditions. Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A sole leopard hiding in the grass. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A leopard waking up from its afternoon nap. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A cheetah standing over its fresh kill. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Dinner time. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A close up of the bloody nose of a cheetah after its recent kill. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Vultures surround a recent kill. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A leopard and her young cub out for a walk. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A leopard and her young cub out for a walk. Maasai Mara, Kenya
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Two cheetahs on the lookout. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Two cheetahs resting in the shade while scouting out. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Young cheetah wakes up from an afternoon nap. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Young cheetah cubs with mother. Maasai Mara, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Zebra drinking water before making the Mara River crossing along with the wildebeest. Mara River, Tanzania.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Wildebeest crossing the famous Mara River in Tanzania during the migration.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Wildebeest crossing the famous Mara River in Tanzania during the migration.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A lone and courageous wildebeest is the first one to attempt to cross the Mara River during the migration with other willing to follow. Mara River, Tanzania.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Wildebeest crossing the famous Mara River in Tanzania during the migration.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Wide angle view of one of the crossings attempts. Mara River, Tanzania.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Instagram: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader