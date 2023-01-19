Social empowerment

Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), said that the job fair for people of determination is a significant step towards promoting social and economic empowerment for this group. “It is a great initiative to provide them with job opportunities at various entities as the fair will help them overcome the challenges to access job opportunities,” she added,

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman SCCI along with other officials at the 1st job fair for people of determination in Shrajah Image Credit: COURTESY Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services

Sheikha Jamila stated that the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services will continue to develop programs and initiatives that will deliver support and care for the people of determination. She revealed that 67 people of determination are employed at the SCHS.

Social responsibility

Meanwhile, Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber has supported the job fair as a demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility and is in implementation of the wise vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. “We are committed to supporting and empowering people with determination through constructive initiatives and programs to help them contribute to the development process.”

Al Owais said that the Chamber has already launched several initiatives to empower people of determination, including the addition of a new category to the “Sharjah Excellence Award” named “Sharjah Award for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities” to give special attention and open investment opportunities for them.

Equal and fair employment

Al Awadi told Gulf News that the UAE provides equal and fair employment opportunities for people with special needs. The federal law stipulates that UAE nationals with special needs have the right to work and occupy public positions. People with determination were provided with opportunities to have direct interviews for jobs they wish to join.