Punjabi guard says he can finally bring his family to the UAE with the money

The five winners of the latest Mahzooz draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 35-year-old Punjabi security guard who has been living away from his family for over a decade, now has the means to bring them to the UAE after winning Dh200,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw.

Sanjeev, a resident of Al Ain, and four other Indian expats shared the Dh1M second-tier prize after matching five out of six winning numbers 17-19-37-38-39-49 during Mahzooz’s 33rd weekly draw held on July 10.

Sanjeev said: “I have been away from my family for 10 years. I miss them every day. Thanks to Mahzooz, I can now bring them to the UAE. Being able to reunite with my kids is the best thing I can dream of. Having them with me is priceless.”

Huge relief

Another winner is Shafi, 48, who is originally from Kerala. He said: “Last Saturday was only my second participation in Mahzooz, and I never thought I’d win this fast. I was surprised when I got a call from the Mahzooz team informing me that I won Dh200,000. I was speechless. I feel so blessed and lucky.”

“This win is a huge relief for me as I’m no longer worried about my financial burden,” added Shafi, who works at a pharmacy in Dubai and has lived here for 19 years.

Dream home

As for Prabhu, 37, who is from Chennai, the Dh200,000 he received from Mahzooz will be used to build his dream home. He said: “My wife and I have always dreamt of having our own home in Chennai. Our dream will soon be a reality. Good things happen to those who believe that anything is possible.”

Getting married

Ravoof, 27, from Kerala, will have a good start building a family. He said: “With this money (Dh200,000), I can now plan for my future with more clarity and confidence. My next step is to get married and have my own family. I will also help some of my relatives who have supported me during my tough days.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed, 38, from Hyderabad is planning to share some of his prize money with others. “Winning feels good. But what feels great is when you can share your blessings and happiness with others. To me, this will make the prize money more meaningful. I will donate part of my winnings to charities and help as many people as I can,” said the family man who lives in Sharjah.

