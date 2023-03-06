Dubai: The UAE’s Rashid Rover to Moon is scheduled to land on Moon’s surface on April 25, a top official revealed on Monday.
The Japanese Lander carrying Rashid Rover has travelled 1.6 million kilometres and is expected to make a "shallow landing" on April 25, said Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.
He was speaking at a Plenary Session during the inaugural day of the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023) in Dubai.
While giving an overview about the UAE’s space programmes, Al Marri gave the latest update about the Emirates Lunar Mission.
“We are on the way to the Moon as we speak,” said Al Marri.
“We have traveled about 1.6 million kilometers. And now we're looking back on the Japanese lander, hoping to land shallow on April 25.”
Ispace, the company that built the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, said last week the lander had entered the second phase of its mission.
“The lander is now on a trajectory to the Moon with a scheduled landing for the end of April 2023,” the company had said.
SpaceOps is hosted by MBRSC for the first time in the Arab world, under the theme "Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond".
SpaceOps 2023 will take place from 6-10 March, bringing together stakeholders from the global space sector.
More to follow.