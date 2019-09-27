Watching UAE from space is fantastic; astronauts were looking to see palm trees: Hazzaa

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori starts the live session. Image Credit: Nasa screengrab

Dubai: People in the UAE can ask the first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori questions through televised link-up. The session for school children, individuals and groups who pre-registered can attend the live link up at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre in Al Khawaneej where they will get the chance to ask Al Mansoori about what life is like on the ISS. Al Mansoori became the first Emirati in space and the first Arab aboard the ISS this week when he took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5.57pm on Wednesday along with Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and American astronaut Jessica Meir.

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Hazaa

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praises Hazza and said: “I do promise you that your brothers and sisters will follow you and pass the same tests that you did.”

Greeting to my leaders, says Hazzaa from ISS

"Greetings to my leaders and to the UAE people and Arab world today we are seeing Zayed's ambition being brought to reality, this is the first mission and we promise there will be more upcoming missions."

Question: What is your feeling when you are working an environment free of gravity?

Hazaa replies: As you see now I am floating, it is a fantastic feeling. It is really exciting. Just with one push you can come back to your place. I learned how to control my body.

Question: Did you watch the country from space and what is the feeling?

Hazaa replies: It is really fantastic and it was the best and beautiful view of the UAE. And also the astronauts were looking to see the palm trees in the UAE.

This was the first phase (arrival) and now we embark on the second, which involves scientific experiments. The journey here took almost 6 hours. We are going to have lots of experiments to do. Zayed's ambitions have reached space and this heralds the start of new missions and phases to be done, in-shallah

Question: What is your advice to those aspiring to be astronauts?

Hazaa replies: Have target and study well with the support from school and family. Try to be outstand-ing in your studies. Pilots and engineers and those studying STEM should do their best also take care of your fitness.

