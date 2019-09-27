Many children now keen to pursue their own careers in space science

Hazzaa Al Mansoori communicates via a live video chat with people in Dubai from space at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on 27th September 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Members of the public who participated in Hazzaa Al Mansoori’s first live televised link-up from the International Space Station at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre in Al Khawaneej on Friday said the first Emirati in space was an inspiration for all.

Saud Karmustaji, director of communications at MBRSC, who welcomed Hazzaa and the audience to the session, said Hazzaa was a role model for the UAE’s youth.

Meanwhile Karmustaji’s colleague, Mohammad Al Abbar, head of the electrical power section at MBRSC, said the live session with Hazzaa from the spaceship was amazing.

Mohammad Al Abbar, head of electrical power section at MBRSC Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

“People were super happy to talk to him. We saw the kids, the young generation, how happy they were to talk to him,” said Al Abbar.

Emirati student Faima Ahmad Al Hamadi, who came all the way from Khor Fakkan, said Hazzaa was her idol.

“I am going to study space science. I will apply for a scholarship from the MBRSC and follow the advice given by Hazzaa,” she said.

Butti Ahmad, studying in grade six and Noor Al Fardan, in year eight, said they also saw Hazzaa as an inspiration who would encourage them to pursue their own dreams of a career in space science.

Noor Al Fardan discusses how the live link-up inspired her Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

“It was a very overwhelming experience to find out that he is actually safe in space and he made it,” said Noor who wishes to be an aerospace engineer.

A group of students from The Indian High School said they were also very happy for and proud of the UAE and Hazzaa.

Indian High School students led by Jayant Manghwani give their thoughts on the interaction Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

“We learnt how he adapted to the environmental changes out there without gravity in the space station. It was an amazing experience to see him perform his activities wonderfully for his country,” said Jayant Manghwani.

The session also gave youngsters important information about how to become an astronaut, what Hazzaa’s journey was like and how he is coping with life aboard the ISS, said Pruthvi Shah.