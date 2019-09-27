Image Credit:

Dubai: Seeing the UAE from space is the most beautiful thing Hazzaa Al Mansoori has experienced so far at the beginning of his eight day stay onboard the International Space Station (ISS), he said during his first live video link-up with the UAE public on Friday.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was the first to interact with Hazzaa from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

Asked by Shaikh Mohammad about his launch and arrival, Hazzaa replied, “I was so happy. I remember everything… the moment we took off, the rocket acceleration, the gradual absence of gravity, which meant we arrived in space. It is indeed an incredible feeling. Yet the most amazing moment was seeing the earth, the sun and the clouds from afar. Seeing the UAE was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life. I hope all Emiratis will be able to come and see it from space.”

Hazzaa told Shaikh Mohammad, “I want to convey to you and the people of the UAE my greetings and tell you that I am ok. Thank you Your Highness, I am very happy and proud to be the first Emirati astronaut from the Arab World to speak to you in Arabic from the ISS. I am very proud of that. It is a very incredible feeling. Today, Zayed’s ambition to reach the space has been accomplished. Thank you for making the impossible for your people. You have always put us in the first positions and prompted us to excel in all fields.”

Shaikh Mohammad replied, “I do promise you that your brothers and sisters will follow you and pass the same tests that you did. I’m quite sure of that especially with the support of my brother Mohammad bin Zayed. We do promise you that we will go to Mars. Some people said that this is impossible. But if you have determination you can do what you want to do. We are proud of you. May Allah protect you and wish you all the best.”

Hazzaa reponded to Shaikh Mohammad, “You have taught us there is nothing impossible and we hope that generations to come will follow in our footsteps as we did, and following in footsteps of the late founding fathers Shaikh Zayed and Saeed.”

Once asked about scientific experiments, Hazzaa said: “Yesterday, we started our tasks and experiments and today will also do some in collaboration with the European Space Agency. We have many scientific experiments to do ahead. Everything is going on as scheduled.”

He thanked Shaikh Mohammad for the call. “It means a lot for me. Today our dream has come true thanks to our country’s ambitions. I hope that Emiratis will excel in all fields and domains.”

As he got ready to answer questions from the audience at the MBRSC, Hazzaa played with the microphone to show them how it floats in space. The audience cheered as he caught hold of the mike again and addressed them.

The first question was about what and how astronauts eat in the space. Hazzaa replied: “Food is no different from what we eat on earth. There’s just a different way of preparing and heating it. Also we have to fix it somewhere until we finish it so that it doesn’t fly away.”

Taking questions on how he feels working in an environment with zero gravity and what his experiments would be, Hazzaa said:

“The ISS is a very big lab. We do tests on our bodies in the absence of gravity. I feel as if my head is becoming big because of floating.

The crew is very happy with me. Although we come from different cultures religions and nationalities we are united like a family in the goal of serving the humanity.

“You do feel like you are in a dream not reality, yet it is real and you have to learn how to adapt although there are some challenges. I first learnt to fly, it was an incredible and overwhelming feeling and I hope that one day you can come and experience it yourselves.”

He added, “Seeing the earth from space is something special and amazing. Seeing clouds, mountains… yet the most beautiful thing is the UAE, I saw the palm. It’s an indescribable feeling. Going to space was a childhood dream that has come real today.”

Five-year-old Maryam Khalid Bin Jarsh, was the youngest and last to ask a question to Hazzaa. She asked for his advice to those aspiring to be astronauts.

Hazzaa advised them to have a target and study well with the support from their school and family. “You should try to be outstanding in your studies.”

He said pilots and engineers and those studying Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) courses should do their best in studies and also take care of their fitness to achieve their goal.

“Fitness is very important to be adaptable to different environments and to have endurance to work in different environments,” he added.