In few hours Hazzaa will head to space and the world is wishing him good luck

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori. Image Credit: NASA

Just a few hours before the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori starts his journey to the International Space Station (ISS), a video from the press conference that took place on Tuesday, is being shared on social media where Hazzaa answered a question about what will his last sentence be before he leaves earth.

Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, said the famous line “Poyekhali” which is Russian for “Let’s go!” and Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, said “Houston, we have lift-off.”

Hazzaa said said he entrusts everything to God, and said he thought his first line would be, “Tawakal na ala Allah,” which is Arabic for “We rely on the name of the Almighty Allah.”

Hazzaa's name today became the number one trend on twitter #هزاع_المنصوري with Emaratis and Arabs wishing him good luck and expressing pride about the mission.

One user said “Yesterday's dream came true today”

Another said: “As a child, I dreamt of going to space every night I went to bed. This dream is coming true today!!!!! Only by knwoing that one of us has actually made it! Couldn’t be more proud! I’m overwhelmed”

Safa school posted on their twitter account a video of good luck messages to Hazaa, using different languages of students.

Another user wished Hazzaa a safe return. “Best of luck in your journey - we all are proud of you inshallah you will reach your destination safely and soon we will see you back.”

The US embassy in Abu Dhabi also wished Hazzaa on twitter good luck. “Less than 24 hours separate us from launch of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station. From all of us at the US Embassy in Abu dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai: Good luck!”

The official account of the Ministry of Education also posted on twitter a picture of Hazzaa commenting: “Pride of the nation.”