Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced changes to the business hours of all its services during Ramadan.
The RTA services affected by Ramadan timing include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centres including vehicle testing centres.
The service timing of Customers Happiness Centres during Ramadan will be from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Friday from 9am to 12pm. Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual round the clock.
Metro and Tram
Metro Red and Green Stations on the Red Line will operate from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 12 midnight. On Friday from 5am to 1am, Saturday from 5am to 12 midnightand Sunday from 8am to 12 midnight. Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am, and on Sunday from 9am to 1am.
Public bus stations
The business hours of service provider centres (vehicle technical testing) will be as follows: Tasjeel Jebel Ali from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 07:00am to 04:00pm, and on Friday: 7:00am to 12:00 midday, Hatta from Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8:00am to 3:00pm, Friday: 8:00pm to 12:00 (midnight), Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Aweer, AutoPro Al Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Tawar:
Monday to Thursday and Saturday morning shift from 8:00am to 4:00pm, evening shift from 8:00pm to 12:00 midnight, Friday morning shift from 8:00am to 12:00 noon, and Friday evening shift from 8:00pm to 12:00 midnight.
Tasjeel Al Qusais, Tasjeel Al Barsha, Tasjeel Al Warsan will open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00 midnight, Friday morning shift: 8:00am to 12:00 midday, and Friday evening shift: 3:00pm to 12:00 midnight.