Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the “Who is like My Mother” initiative as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to celebrate the Mother’s Day.
He launched the initiative on the occasion of the Mother’s Day on which he announced that a number of exceptional Emirati mothers have been selected to be honoured during Ramadan.
“The mother is mercy, a blessing and paradise. Mother is one of the gates to heaven. During the month of Ramadan, Emirati women who have made exceptional sacrifices will be honoured before the UAE society and the entire world,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We also launched the ‘Who is like My Mother’ initiative as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives,” he added.