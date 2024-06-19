Dr Al Darei expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for their exemplary organisation and management, which ensured a smooth Hajj.

He lauded the efforts of the Saudi leadership in providing top-notch services that catered efficiently to the massive number of pilgrims.

Additionally, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, director-general of the Authority, emphasised the importance of early planning for Hajj.

A recent coordination meeting with various committees of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office has set the stage for the next Hajj season.