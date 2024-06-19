Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the UAE on Wednesday announced that registration for pilgrims planning to go from the UAE for the next Hajj - in mid 2025 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia - will open from September 2024.
The announcement follows a successful Hajj season this year, managed record high temperatures and an influx of over 1 million pilgrims from 88 countries, said Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, chairman of the Authority and the head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office.
Dr Al Darei expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for their exemplary organisation and management, which ensured a smooth Hajj.
He lauded the efforts of the Saudi leadership in providing top-notch services that catered efficiently to the massive number of pilgrims.
Additionally, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, director-general of the Authority, emphasised the importance of early planning for Hajj.
A recent coordination meeting with various committees of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office has set the stage for the next Hajj season.
According to Al Neyadi, it was decided during the meeting that pilgrim registrations in the UAE for the next season would be handled through the authority's smart app and website starting from September 2024.