Dubai: The 2024 Hajj season concluded successfully, with the Saudi Ministry of Health confirming the implementation of its health plans and reporting no outbreaks of diseases or other public health threats during the pilgrimage.

Minister of Health Fahd Al Jalajel emphasised that despite the high temperatures and the large number of pilgrims, there were no significant health threats.

The ministry allocated extensive resources to ensure the well-being of pilgrims, including 189 hospitals, health centers, and mobile clinics with a combined capacity of over 6,500 beds.

More than 40,000 medical, technical, and administrative staff, along with volunteers, provided care supported by over 370 ambulances, seven air ambulances, and a robust logistics network.

During the Hajj, the ministry served over 390,000 pilgrims, performing more than 28 open-heart surgeries, 720 cardiac catheterizations, and 1,169 dialysis sessions.

The Seha Virtual Hospital provided over 5,800 virtual consultations, mainly for heat-related illnesses, enabling prompt intervention and preventing a surge in cases. Al Jalajel commended the collaborative efforts of various healthcare entities, including the Mecca Health Cluster, the Red Crescent Authority, the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Challenges

The minister also highlighted the measures implemented by the Supreme Hajj Committee, led by Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, to protect pilgrims from high temperatures and address potential health challenges.

He extended his gratitude to Mecca Governor and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Khaled Al Faisal, Deputy Emir and Vice Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Saud bin Mishal, and the Municipality of Mecca for their pivotal roles in the success of this year’s Hajj.

The Central Hajj Committee’s recommendation for pilgrims to avoid performing rituals during peak temperatures significantly contributed to safeguarding their health.

The Pilgrim Experience Program also played a crucial role in fostering cooperation among Hajj stakeholders and unifying efforts to create a positive Hajj experience. Meanwhile, Deputy Emir of Mecca and Deputy Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Saud bin Mishal also announced the success of this year’s Hajj.

“I am pleased to announce the success of this year’s Hajj season and extend my praise to God for enabling us to carry out our highest mission towards the guests of God,” Prince Saud said in a statement at the emirate’s office in Mina.