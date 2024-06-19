Cairo: The Saudi city of Medina, home to Islam’s second most sacred site, is getting ready to receive Muslim pilgrims keen to visit its landmarks in what is known as the second Hajj season.

Early groups of the faithful started arriving in Medina after they completed their Hajj rites in and around Mecca.

In Medina, they would visit and perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque. The mosque houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.

All government and private sector agencies in the city are on high alert to welcome the guests and offer them high-quality services during their stay.

As part of the efforts, Medina Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan inspected the work system in the Prophet’s Mosque and appreciated security forces’ role in serving the pilgrims, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The Prophet’s Mosque is a major destination for pilgrims from across the globe around the year. The revered place received 74.5 million worshippers in the first quarter of this year, according to Saudi official figures.

The cited period covered the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which ended on April 9, when Umrah or lesser pilgrimage usually peaks in Saudi Arabia.

After undertaking Umrah rites in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to the Prophet’s Mosque to pray and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa.