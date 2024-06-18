“Congratulations to the Emirati pilgrims on successfully completing their pilgrimage. Wishing them a safe return to the UAE, and extending our gratitude to the Official Hajj Delegation of the UAE. Serving the public is an honour; how much more so when serving the pilgrims of the house of God, who seek to please Him. We pray that God accepts the good deeds of the pilgrims and those who served them,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on his official account on the X platform, which also showed a video of the pilgrims.