Dubai: Meet the Indian man who have twice won $1 million, a luxury car and a Dh40,000 gift card in different Dubai Duty Free draws during the last four years.

The lucky Indian online trader in Dubai on Wednesday joined the list of US$1 million winners who won this prize twice at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draws.

Amit Saraf, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Dubai became the 9th person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice when his ticket number 2813 in Millennium Millionaire Series 477, which he purchased online on 8th October, was drawn.

Saraf’s winning spree

Saraf had previously won a US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 348 with ticket number 0518 in January 2021. He had also won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in the Finest Surprise Series 1829 with ticket number 0115 in February 2023.

Furthermore, he also won Dh40,000 Dubai Duty Free Gift Card during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Surprise on 20 December 2023.

Life changing win

Saraf who purchased seven tickets for Series 477, moved to Dubai from Bengaluru after winning his first US$1 million with Dubai Duty Free, has been a regular online ticket buyer for more than 8 years now and ran his online trading business.

“You literally save my life! It may sound dramatic but that’s the truth. I never had doubt on the genuineness of your promotion and being persistent really pays off so thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Wednesday’s draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi; Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director; Michael Schmidt SVP — Retail and other senior officials at the airport.

Finest surprise draw

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. George Mathew, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 car with ticket number 1093 in the Finest Surprise Series 1894 which he purchased online on 27th September

Lastly, Tarek Haddad, a 52-year-old Lebanese national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorbike with ticket number 110 in the Finest Surprise Series 599 which he purchased online on 27th September.

A resident of Dubai for 23 years, Haddad has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 15 years now. A father of one and works in a media and marketing company in Dubai.