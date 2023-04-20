Dubai: Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Japan and Philippines have officially confirmed Saturday, April 22, 2023, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr after they were unable to sight the crescent of Shawwal.
Meanwhile, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries are convening after today's Maghrib prayer to sight the crescent of Shawwal.
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening. The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.
According to the International Astronomy Centre, Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, could fall on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The exact date will only be confirmed based on the moon sighting, with countries across the Islamic world set to investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal today after Maghrib prayers.
The International Astronomy Centre said in a Twitter post that sighting the crescent on Thursday is nearly impossible with the naked eye or a telescope in most Arab and Islamic countries, except parts of West Africa. Specific conditions, such as an accurate telescope, a professional observer, and exceptional weather, are required for the sighting to be possible.