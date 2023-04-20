The UAE moon-sighting committee confirmed on Thursday that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will fall on April 21, Friday.
The committee announced that the first day of the Islamic month Shawwal will be on Friday, and that Thursday, April 20 would be the last day of Ramadan.
Since Shawwal 3 would fall on Sunday, public and private sector employees will resume work on Monday, April 24 as the official holidays were scheduled to be from Ramadan 29 (April 20) onwards until the third day of Shawwal.
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the Islamic month of fasting and marks the beginning of the tenth month of Shawwal as per the Islamic calendar. In the UAE, the festival is marked by city-wide events and dazzling fireworks displays.